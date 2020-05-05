REPORT: Tom Cruise Partners With Elon Musk’s Space X, NASA To Film Movie Shot In Outer Space

Actor Tom Cruise is reportedly working on the plot of a movie that will be filmed in outer space.
The movie will be an action adventure although there is no studio involved in the film yet, according to a report published Monday by Deadline. The film also has no ties to the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.
Out Of This World! Tom Cruise Plots Movie To Shoot In Space With Elon Musk's SpaceX
Cruise is known for his daring stunts, as seen in almost all of his “Mission: Impossible” movies.
The “Top Gun” actor once hung out the side of a helicopter for “Mission: Impossible Fallout.” The filming of the movie was also put on hold after Cruise broke his ankle leaping from one rooftop to another, Deadline reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Tom Cruise Being Considered For Role In New ‘Fast & Furious’ Film)
In “Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation,” Cruise hung off the side of a jet plane. Cruise also scaled the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in “Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol.” The actor performed stunts at 123 stories up.
If this new movie actually happens, it could be one of the greatest things Cruise has ever done. An action movie and filming in outer space. Truly iconic. I hope someone jumps on this opportunity because it’ll end up being amazing.