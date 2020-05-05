Former Intel Officer Weighs In On Anti-ISIS Tech Employed To Combat Trump’s Messaging

Former intelligence officer Tony Shaffer sat down with the Daily Caller to discuss a Democrat-affiliated company using tech originally intended to combat ISIS propaganda that is instead defeating President Donald Trump’s messaging.
The organization is labeling itself Defeat Disinfo, and it’s using the same artificial intelligence technology the U.S. used to combat ISIS propaganda, only this time against Trump. The program tracks where pro-Trump talking points are popular on the internet, and then the group plans to pay relevant influencers to spread anti-Trump messages. (RELATED: Trump To Allow Distancing Guidelines To ‘Fade Out,’ But Most Will Be Included In New Reopening Instructions)
Shaffer lays out his expertise on what the group’s goal is and whether this kind of technology has a place in U.S. politics.
