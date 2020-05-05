Here Are The Major US Industries And Corporations Most In Bed With China

The coronavirus pandemic caused a turn against China, but many U.S. companies and industries are so deeply connected to the communist regime that their relationship isn’t going anywhere.

Here are some of the U.S. companies and industries that cater to China the most.

Hollywood:

For Hollywood, the Chinese market represents a potential audience of nearly 1.4 billion, and the pursuit of that revenue has changed the plots of many movies to be more pro-China in accordance with communist party censors.

One of the most famous examples is the 2012 remake of the movie ‘Red Dawn.’ In the original 1984 version, China invades the United States and the film follows a scrappy resistance movement that ultimately overthrows the occupying force. The 2012 adaptation replaced the invading Chinese military with a far less believable North Korean force, only to still be rejected by Chinese censors, per the Telegraph.

‘Skyfall,’ the 2012 James Bond film only received a Chinese release in 2013 after removing references to torture by Chinese police and prostitution, according to Axios. (RELATED: US Ramps Up Crackdown On China’s Spying Efforts During Coronavirus)

The famous bomber jacket worn by Maverick in the upcoming sequel to Top Gun couldn’t escape censors either. The original jacket featured a patches of the Japanese and Taiwanese flags, but the patches were removed for the upcoming sequel. China has long had a fractious relationship with Japan, and its government does not recognize the independence of Taiwan.

Similarly, Chinese characters who the CCP thought painted its culture in a poor light were removed from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End,’ and ‘Men In Black III.’

The NBA:

The NBA’s relationship with the Chinese government came under major scrutiny in 2019 after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong in October.

The NBA swiftly made Morey delete the tweet as its partners in China already acted to cut out the Rockets from the Chinese market. The team’s merchandise disappeared from Nike’s China website, and Morey was eventually forced to make an apology.

“I did not intend my tweet to cause any offense to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China,” he said in a statement. “I was merely voicing one thought, based on one interpretation, of one complicated event. I have had a lot of opportunity since that tweet to hear and consider other perspectives.” (RELATED: ‘Blatant Xenophobia’: Democrats, Critics Fume Over Trump’s Pending Immigration Ban)

All of the NBA’s official partner companies in China suspended their relationships with the league following Morey’s tweet, despite it being deleted.

The NBA had official partnerships with 11 Chinese companies, including CTrip, the country’s largest travel agency, and the fast-food chain Dicos, CNN reported in October. The suspensions come amid uproar from Americans against the NBA and other companies that have self-censored their products and otherwise subjected themselves to demands of communist China.

“It is inevitable that people around the world — including from America and China — will have different viewpoints over different issues,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in the statement. “It is not the role of the NBA to adjudicate those differences.”

The wave of apologies from players, NBA executives, and Morey himself caught the attention of China hawks in U.S. politics. Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley issued a statement condemning the NBA’s lack of spine in dealing with what he viewed as aggression from China.

“I write today to express my disgust about the position of the National Basketball Association (NBA) with respect to Hong Kong and the freedom of the Chinese people,” he wrote. “The Government has sought emergency powers and deployed riot police to put down the protests, often violently. Police have employed tear gas, batons, water cannons with dye, pepper spray, and rubber bullets against their own people.” (RELATED: Asked Whether China Censored Early Coronavirus Data, Senior WHO Official Said He ‘Didn’t Look’)

Nevertheless, the NBA continues to hold games in China and cater to the massive potential revenue the market offers.

Smithfield Foods:

When it comes to Chinese influence over an American industry, pork production may not be the first to come to mind, but Chinese companies have set their minds on buying up U.S. food companies.

China is the world’s number one pork consumer, and the country’s domestic pork production was almost annihilated in recent years thanks to an outbreak of the African Swine Flu that forced its producers to slaughter millions of pigs.

China has turned to U.S. companies to make up for that loss, buying up Smithfield Ham in 2013, the world’s largest pork production company, Reuters reported. Soon after, the company renovated one of its central plants in Virginia for shipping whole pig carcasses to China. (RELATED: Top WHO Official Won Election With China’s Help)

China has tons of empty pork infrastructure thanks to the swine flu, so it is cheaper for the nation to import whole carcasses and butcher them there than pay to have them butchered overseas, according to Reuters.

Tyson Foods has also taken the cue, changing its business practices to meet Chinese requirements, and the new market could have consequences down the line for Americans.

According to Reuters, Smithfield executive Arnold Silver said China’s increased demand could cause shortages of bacon and ham in America.