Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Her Birthday With Last Letter From Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant celebrated her birthday with one last letter from Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa found the letter Monday, but waited to open it on her birthday, according to a post she shared on Instagram. This is Vanessa’s first birthday without Kobe and her daughter Gianna after the two passed away in a helicopter crash in January.

“Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi,” Vanessa captioned the post. “I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today. The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together.”

This has to be the sweetest thing ever. I still can’t imagine the pain Vanessa went through when she lost Kobe and her daughter Gianna. (RELATED: Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To Daughter Gianna On 14th Birthday)

Vanessa celebrated what would have been Gianna’s 14th birthday Friday with a few posts.

“Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you,” Vanessa captioned a photo of Gigi. “You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi.”

The pain this woman has gone through has to be unbearable, but her social media posts just seem so uplifting. She seems to be trying her hardest to get through this.