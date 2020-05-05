Will The Wisconsin Badgers Have To Switch To The Spread Offense?

ESPN recently published a fascinating look at the spread offense in college football. It has me wondering if Wisconsin will have to make a change.

ESPN profiled how the spread offense went from being rarely used to dominating the sport.

However, despite how fun the spread can be to watch, the Badgers absolutely shouldn’t change right now.

Wisconsin’s entire football identity is, we’re tougher than you are. We’re bigger, stronger and we will beat the hell out of you in the trenches.

That’s who we’ve been for the past 30 years. It’s who we’re going to be for the next 30 years. It also seems to be working pretty well, because we’ve dominated the college football scene over that time frame. When you find something that’s working, don’t change it.

We’re a “run-the-ball” squad, and we do it behind dominant offensive lines. Why would we completely throw that away to take a crack at the spread offense?

We can open things up if the quarterback and skill positions allow for it. I’m not saying we can’t get more creative, but the base formula has to remain the same.

Look at what we did with Russell Wilson. We still were a pro-style team, but we opened things up. I’m all for that.

What I’m not for is throwing out the formula that led to decades of success in order to run the spread. If we stop winning, then we’ll consider a change.

For now, Paul Chryst clearly knows what he’s doing and we should ride with it.