New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Preview Promises Death, Full Trailer Comes Out Wednesday

Another “Yellowstone” season three promo hit the web Tuesday afternoon.

In a promo tweeted by the hit Paramount Network show’s account, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) can be heard talking about burying a man who didn’t leave when given the opportunity. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Will Start June 21, Paramount Network Releases Special Sneak Peek)

“I don’t want you to leave. I want you to dig,” John can be heard saying as a grave is being dug. The short video also announced the full season three trailer will come out Wednesday.

Give it a watch below. It’s chilling.

This is not a drill. The #YellowstoneTV season 3 trailer is dropping TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/8oNB6NIbU4 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) May 5, 2020

Who is ready to pick up a gun and fight a war right now? Yeah, I’ll go ahead and put my hand up right now.

I don’t even know if that’s old audio spliced with season three dialogue, and I don’t care. All I know is that when John Dutton threatens somebody, he means it.

Look no further than what he did to the Beck Brothers.

View this post on Instagram The Beck Brothers messed with the wrong family. #YellowstoneTV A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Aug 11, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

Season three arrives June 21, and you know I’ll be watching every single second of the action. I’ve never seen a show as awesome as “Yellowstone” before, and we might never see one this cool again. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

If you’re not ready to get back to the ranch with John, Kayce, Rip, Beth, Jamie and everyone else, then you’re no friend of mine.

Check back tomorrow for the full trailer, and let’s have ourselves a hell of a time preparing for season three to start June 21 on the Paramount Network!