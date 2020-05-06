5-Year-Old Boy Steals Mom’s Car After She Refuses To Buy Him A Lamborghini

A 5-year-old boy was pulled over on a U.S. highway on the way to California to purchase a Lamborghini after his mother refused to buy him one.

Utah police conducted a traffic stop on I-15 after the officer observed what he believed to be an “impaired” driver, according to a press release posted Tuesday by the Utah Highway Patrol.

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 4, 2020



“His story is that he left home after an argument with Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini,” Utah Highway Patrol tweeted. “He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself. He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet.”

The boy told the officer he was on his way to California to a relative’s home where he intended to purchase the Lamborghini. The little boy was able to take the family’s vehicle while the older sibling, who was supposed to be watching him, was asleep. (RELATED: Man Beaten To Death After Attempting To Steal A Car With Children Inside)

This kid is a legend. Mom says no you can’t have something, so you take the car and you go get it yourself. After the story went viral, a neighbor even let the kid go for a joyride in his Lambo, according to a report published by Daily Mail. This kid is seriously living the dream now.

5-year-old Adrian Zamarripa who was pulled over by Utah Highway Patrol earlier this week after taking his family car for a joy ride on a highway, rides with his mother in a Lamborghini Huracan brought by Jeremy Neves after hearing the story. https://t.co/CO5ZuhVc53 pic.twitter.com/tDCoVBWip6 — ABC News (@ABC) May 6, 2020



“Maybe he’s getting punished, maybe he’s grounded, maybe he’s got some chores to do,” Lamborghini owner Jeremy Neves said about letting the boy go for a ride in his car. “I can relate to that. At the same time, I thought it would be really cool to say, ‘Your dreams aren’t as far away as you think they are.'”