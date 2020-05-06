Report: Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Split After 2 Years Together

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Bensons’ relationship has reportedly run its course as they two split after two years together.

“Cara [Delevingne] and Ashley [Benson] always had their ups and down before but it’s over now,” a source close to the 27-year-old model/actress shared with People magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

“Their relationship just ran its course,” the source added. (RELATED: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About Kate Upton [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on May 6, 2020 at 11:47am PDT

The source went on to share that the split happened in April and accounting for the superstar’s social media account appears to back up that claim.

In February, the “Suicide Squad” star shared a loving snap of the couple sharing a kiss to raise money for cancer-fighting efforts.

Delevingne — a model, actress and singer – captioned her post: “A kiss with a cause. This Valentine’s Day when you share a photo of you and a loved one— a significant other, a friend, a pet—you can also raise awareness and help create a future with more survivors thanks to @su2c #KissCancerGoodbye campaign.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Feb 14, 2020 at 9:36am PST

Reports of the pair dating started back in August 2018 after the two were photographed kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Delevingne finally confirmed their relationship last June when she told E! News the reason she shared a video on Instagram showing her kissing Benson was in honor of the Stonewall Riots’ 50th anniversary and the couple’s one-year anniversary. Benson is also an actress and model.

“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” Cara explained. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

A few months later, the supermodel opened up about being in love during an interview for Elle UK.

“It just feels incredible when you’re not alone, when you’re facing the world with someone else,” Cara shared at the time.

“I don’t want to be so secretive that people think I’m ashamed of anything,” she added. “But I’ve never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else. This seemed different. We had gotten to the point where we had kept it a secret, or at least not wanted attention, and now I feel like I’m not going to not be proud.”