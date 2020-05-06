Adele Shares Photo Of Amazing Transformation On Her Birthday

Adele has been on a weight loss journey for some time and she looks better than ever.

The “Someone Like You” singer shared a photo on her birthday thanking fans and wearing a short black dress and heels.

“Thank you for the birthday love,” she captioned the photo. “I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels.”

Adele has always and will always be an icon, but she looks so good right now. She’s definitely been working hard to take care of herself, whether that be healthy eating or exercise. Adele reportedly has been following the sirtfood diet and hired a personal trainer, according to The Sun.

Fans aren’t the only ones who have noticed Adele’s body transformation.

Chrissy Tiegen commented on her post saying, “I mean are you kidding me.” (RELATED: Adele Admits She’s Releasing New Music In September)

Lil Nas X also chimed in saying, “why you won” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Adele definitely has been winning. The birthday post comes amid Adele’s divorce with husband Simon Konecki. News that the singer had filed for divorce first broke in September of 2019.