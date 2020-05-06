College Football National Title Game Is Proceeding As Planned During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Orange Bowl committee is preparing for the college football national title game to happen as planned.

The national championship is scheduled for January 11, but everything is up in the air because of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite that, the Orange Bowl committee, which is responsible for the title game this season, is proceeding with the belief the game will happen as planned. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The committee released the following statement in part Tuesday about preparations, according to CollegeFootballTalk:

As we navigate this “new normal,” we want to assure you that everyone here with the Orange Bowl organization maintains our firm commitment to our mission and is diligently preparing for the upcoming 2020 Orange Bowl Festival and the 87th Capital One Orange Bowl on January 2, 2021. We also continue to work closely with the 2021 CFPNCG Host Committee Board on planning efforts in preparation for the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, culminating with kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021

This is great news for college football fans. It’s almost like we’re trying to make the season happen as planned with positive energy and good vibes.

Is it the greatest strategy? No idea, but it can’t hurt, right? At this point in time, I’m willing to try anything during the pandemic.

If football doesn’t happen, then people are going to lose it. I have no idea if the NCAA, playoff committee, Orange Bowl and all other necessary parties have backup plans.

They’d be stupid not to, but we still need to prepare like the season is happening until we’re told it’s not.

Let’s keep doing whatever we can to win this war. It won’t be easy, but we certainly appear to be trending in a positive direction.