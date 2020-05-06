Dana White Says Conor McGregor Has Interest In Fighting On The UFC’s Fight Island

Conor McGregor is apparently interested in fighting on the UFC’s Fight Island.

UFC president Dana White said during an interview with Barstool Sports that the Irish-born star “wants to fight” and asked if there’d be fans at Fight Island. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It sounds like he wants to fight in June, and he’s asking if there’d be fans there,” White explained. You can watch his full comments below.

BREAKING: Conor McGregor wants to fight on fight island. Full interview comes out later tonight @RobbieBarstool @SpinninBackfist @danawhite pic.twitter.com/uAF37Jyskq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 5, 2020

For those of you who don’t know, Fight Island is Dana White’s genius idea to save MMA during the coronavirus pandemic.

He secured an island in a location he won’t reveal, is outfitting it for events and it’ll be used for foreign fighters.

If that doesn’t sound badass, then I don’t know what is.

If White brings us fight island with Conor McGregor leading the way, then it might be the most impressive thing he’s ever done.

People are desperate for sports. We’re craving them. The first fights will return Saturday at UFC 249 in Florida, and Fight Island appears to be right around the corner.

Who will McGregor fight? I have no idea, but it doesn’t really matter. People will tune in no matter what happens.

Let’s hope White is able to get McGregor on a card sooner than later. Nothing would pump the people up more.