Trump Says He’s ‘Inclined Toward Not Going’ To White House Correspondents’ Dinner, But Didn’t Completely Rule It Out

President Donald Trump said he’s “inclined toward not going” to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) again, but didn’t completely rule it out either.

[Trump] said that he’s “inclined toward not going” to the annual dinner for the fourth year in a year, which was postponed until August due to the coronavirus outbreak, during a an interview with the New York Post in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘They’re All Psychos’— Kathy Griffin Attacks The Trump Family)

“I could change,” he added. “I could change. If they [reporters] treated this administration fairly, I’d change my mind. But they just can’t do it. You see the hostility.” (RELATED: Michelle Wolf Laughs Off Critics Of WHCD Performance: ‘I Thought You Were Smarter’ [VIDEO])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Feb 19, 2020 at 9:05pm PST

Trump continued, while sharing that, “they want me to go. I just feel that we’re treated very unfairly by the press.”

“I don’t mind being, you know, treated properly where you do something wrong, they write that you did something wrong,” he added. “But like, for instance, with [coronavirus] testing, no matter what I do, they will say it’s not enough.”

The president also shot down past speculation that the reason he decided to run for the highest office in the land was because he was made fun of by President Barack Obama at the WHCD in 2011.

“And so, you know, they want me to go to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and I didn’t run because of that … remember they all said [that],” Trump shared. “When I ultimately announced, people say I announced because of that night, I’m going to get even — I didn’t even think of it. It’s so ridiculous. It’s just made-up fiction.”

“You know, it’s funny … that was many years ago now, that was probably 10 years ago with Obama,” he added. “He [Obama] treated me very nicely. You know, it was fun, but he treated me with respect.”

However, the president did have something to say about late-night host and comedian Seth Myers from that night, whom he labeled, “marble mouth.”

“That no-talent comic was nasty — ‘marble mouth,’ because he can’t speak properly,” Trump shared. “But Obama treated me fine. And I left that I remember saying I had such a great time that night.”

“And the next day the newspapers said he was lambasted, he had a horrible time,” he added. “… I told everybody it was great. ‘Hey, I had the president of the United States doing 50 percent of his routine on me.’ I had a great time.”

Trump concluded, while sharing that, “Obama treated me, you know, very good. You know, it was fun. He had a picture of the White House saying ‘Trump house’ on it. … Next day, you wake up and you read these headlines, ‘Trump excoriated.’ ‘Trump had a miserable time.'”