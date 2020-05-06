EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Kelly Loeffler To Leave Subcommittee To Avoid Potential Attacks And Distractions

Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler formally requested to leave the Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management and Trade in order to distance herself from potential attacks and distractions, the Daily Caller has learned.

Loeffler’s office formally had been in communication with the subcommittee over the past few weeks in regards to her departure. Loeffler is still a member of the full Agriculture Committee, which the subcommittee is under. The subcommittee also has not met or conducted any legislative business in this session of Congress.

“Since taking office in January, Senator Loeffler has taken extraordinary steps to ensure transparency and comply both with the spirit and letter of the law. In addition to liquidating her third-party managed stock portfolio, Loeffler has also formally asked to be removed from the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management, and Trade before the subcommittee convenes or conducts any legislative business,” a Loeffler spokesperson told the Daily Caller.

“Loeffler previously said she would recuse herself on a case by case basis, but it’s now abundantly clear that the media and Sen. Loeffler’s adversaries will stop at nothing to attack her and take away from the important work taking place during this public health care crisis. The Senator continues to serve on the full Agriculture Committee and her focus remains on delivering results and relief for Georgia’s farmers and all hard-working families across the state,” the spokesperson continued.

Loeffler has been attacked for being on this subcommittee, which she was appointed to, with groups making suggestions that there were potential conflicts of interest. (RELATED: Sen. Kelly Loeffler Says She Will Liquidate Individual Stock Shares After Coronavirus Stock Dumping Reports)

(Developing…)