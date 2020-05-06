Lady Gaga Has Announced The New Release Date Of Her Upcoming Album ‘Chromatica’

Musician Lady Gaga will release her upcoming album “Chromatica” at the end of May.
Gaga announced the release of the album Wednesday on her Instagram account. “Chromatica” will be released May 29 .
“The journey continues,” Gaga captioned a photo.
Gaga shared the track list for the album last week and it included features from Ariana Grande and Elton John.
- “Chromatica I”
- “Alice”
- “Stupid Love”
- “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande
- “Free Woman”
- “Fun Tonight”
- “Chromatica II”
- “911”
- “Plastic Doll”
- “Sour Candy” with BLACKPINK
- “Enigma”
- “Replay”
- “Chromatica III”
- “Sine From Above” with Elton John
- “1000 Doves”
- “Babylon”
Gaga announced the decision to postpone the album release on March 24. (RELATED: Lady Gaga Says Upcoming ‘Chromatica’ Postponed Due To Coronavirus, Reveals Secret Coachella Set Plan)
“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic,” Gaga said on social media.
I understand where Gaga was coming from when she postponed the album, but I’m so happy that she’s decided to go ahead and release it. Having new music from an artist like Gaga will bring a little joy to everyone’s lives during this pandemic.