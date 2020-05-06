Marshawn Lynch Is Talking With Seattle About Potentially Playing For The Seahawks In 2020

Marshawn Lynch might be playing in the NFL this upcoming season.

Lynch came out of retirement to help the Seahawks make a push in the postseason, and he's apparently still eager to play some football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INT. BEASTMODE (@beastmode) on Jan 4, 2020 at 7:23pm PST

The legendary NFL running back told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt during a Monday discussion, “My agent [Doug Hendrickson] has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we’ll see what happens. If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, sh*t, I’m lookin’ good. So I ain’t really trippin’ too much.”

You can watch the full interview below.

It would be awesome if Lynch returned for another year of pro football. He took some time off, returned to the Seahawks to close out last season and he’s still got that itch.

If you’re the Seahawks, you have to try to get him back on the roster. He’s not in his prime anymore, but he still moves the needle.

He could also provide Russell Wilson with some serious help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Jan 12, 2020 at 6:30pm PST

Lynch is also one of the coolest guys to play in the NFL during my lifetime. He’s a hell of an athlete, and he’s a hell of a good guy.

It’s good for the NFL to have Lynch back on the roster. He brings a lot of positive energy to the football world.

“Take care of y’all bread, so when y’all done, you can go ahead and take care of yourself.” Marshawn Lynch used his time at the podium to give advice to younger players ???? pic.twitter.com/p5poQZA2cq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 13, 2020

We’ll see what happens, but it’s pretty damn cool to hear Lynch is thinking about running it back at least once more.