Melania Says Nurses Are An ‘Inspiration To Us All’ As She Honors Them On National Nurses Day

Melania Trump said nurses are an “inspiration to us all” as she honored them Wednesday on National Nurses Day.

"On #NationalNursesDay, I would like to take a moment to extend my sincere appreciation to our nation's nurses," the first lady captioned her post on Instagram, along with a video praising nurses for their efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.

"You are an inspiration to us all and your actions show us the true power of the American spirit," she added.

WATCH:

“In addition to the work you do each day, you have gone above and beyond your call of duty in responding to our nation’s invisible enemy, COVID-19,” FLOTUS shared on the clip. “You have devoted your lives to help protect the health and well-being of the American people.”

Melania continued, while praising them through “these times of uncertainty,” for showing “immense courage and selflessness. You are an inspiration to us all and your actions show us the true power of the American spirit.”

“Thank you for your care and compassion,” the first lady concluded. “Our nation will continue to pray for your safety and strength. May god bless you and your families. And may god bless the United States of America.”

The touching tribute comes one day after FLOTUS reached out on National Teachers Day to the “amazing” teachers and educators across the country to praise them for all they do.

She captioned her post on social media, “On #NationalTeacherDay I had the honor of speaking to some incredible teachers & educators from across our great nation. Thank you for your dedication to our students always, but especially in these unprecedented times.”