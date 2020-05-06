Broadway Star Nick Cordero’s Wife Says Husband Had A ‘Rocky Night’ As He Continues To Fight Complications Due To Coronavirus

Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, said her husband had a “rocky night” as he continues to fight complications due to coronavirus.

“Hey everybody, a quick Nick [Cordero] update: He had a bit of a rocky night,” the Broadway star’s wife, Kloots shared in an Instagram stories. The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“His oxygen levels went down, but [the doctors] got him right back,” she added, as she told fans that Cordero is now in a more stable condition. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

Kloots continued, while sharing that doctors “did like a lung scraping to get rid of some more infection, and he’s now back to some good numbers so things tend to be going in the right direction.”

“So far, I think he’s back to being stable with some good-looking things,” Amanda concluded. “Fingers crossed for a good day and the possibility always of waking up.”

It comes a day after the star’s wife shared an update that her husband had opened his eyes, but has yet to wake up from his coma due to complications from COVID-19.

As previously reported, the Broadway star remains currently in a medically induced coma in a Los Angeles hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus at the end of March. He was first diagnosed with pneumonia after having “trouble breathing.”

Cordero took two tests which both came back negative for COVID-19, but on the third one he tested positive for the coronavirus. Two weeks later complications arose and he had to be put on a breathing machine.

“They put the ECMO machine in him to save his life,” Kloots shared. “It was literally to save his life, and it did, thank God. And sometimes the repercussion of putting that machine on can cause some blood issues, and it did with his leg.”

Kloots shared, due to blood clots in his leg, “it came down to a point where honestly where it was life or leg, and we had to choose life” following the amputation of the star’s leg.

Cordero and Kloots started dating in 2014 and later married, per the Daily Mail. The two also have a 10-month old son.