Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick Says Football Players Could Return To Campus Before Other Students

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick thinks football players could be back on campus before regular students.

With the coronavirus pandemic halting the world of football, we all want to know when we're going to get back to normal.

Well, Swarbrick thinks it might not be too far off. According to Pete Sampson, the Fighting Irish AD said there’s a scenario where football players come back early once on-campus classes are given the green light.

Jack Swarbrick said a scenario exists where football players could return to campus before regular students, i.e. a preseason training period after Notre Dame decides the fall semester is a go. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) May 5, 2020

This is great news. This is outstanding news from Swarbrick and Notre Dame. It’s a sign the Fighting Irish have plans prepared for football practice to get underway.

The fact Notre Dame has plans ready to roll means there’s a real shot it happens. Once it’s safe, bring the players back immediately.

This country needs football and Notre Dame is one of the most recognizable brands in the sport. If they get the wheels moving on playing, then it’ll be a great signal for the rest of the country.

Now, when it comes to their game against Navy in Ireland, I’m still 100% against that happening overseas. That has to happen in America. It’s too risky to play in Ireland.

Outside of that, I’m loving the fact Notre Dame is ready to bring the players back. That’s a win for the sport and the USA.

Together, we’re going to win this war!