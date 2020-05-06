Paramount Is Making The New Sci-Fi Movie ‘2084’

Paramount’s new sci-fi movie “2084” sounds pretty interesting.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Batman” co-writer Mattson Tomlin and “Transformers” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura are putting together “2084” for the studio. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

THR provided the following details on the movie:

Details are scarce, but the project is described as being a spiritual sister to 1984, the novel by George Orwell that depicted a totalitarian state filled with propaganda and surveillance run by a leader known as Big Brother. A forbidden love was an aspect of the story. The project has also been described as having tones similar to Christopher Nolan’s Inception and the Keanu Reeves classic, The Matrix.

While I haven’t read “1984” since I was as a little kid, we all know what it’s about. It’s the most famous dystopian novel ever written.

It’s constantly referenced in politics and talked about when it comes to government surveillance and privacy.

Now, Paramount is making its “spiritual sister.”

I’m a bit of a sucker for a good sci-fi film. It’s not my preferred genre, but I’m willing to get down for one that is solid.

The fact this will be about an oppressive government and a “forbidden love story” makes me think that it might be worth our time.

Obviously, we’re a long way out from the release of “2084,” but this is one we’ll be keeping an eye on for sure.

Nothing gets the blood going like a little forbidden love and what I’m sure will be a revolt! I’m sensing some “Hunger Games” vibes for sure.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them.