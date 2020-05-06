Pat Narduzzi, Jeff Capel And Other Pitt Athletic Department Members Donate Money To Help Find Coronavirus Vaccine

Several members of the University of Pittsburgh athletic department have donated a bunch of money to help defeat coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the families of football coach Pat Narduzzi, men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel, women’s coach Lance White and athletic director Heather Lyke donated a combined $500,000 to the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Vaccine Research to help find a vaccine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Families of Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi, men’s hoops coach Jeff Capel, women’s hoops coach Lance White & AD Heather Lyke made combined $500,000 donation to University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Vaccine Research (CVR), which is working to create a vaccine for COVID-19 virus — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 6, 2020

This is a hell of a classy move from all the people involved here. They’re the faces of the university, especially Narduzzi and Capel, and they stepped up in a big way to help win the war against coronavirus.

We need to shine a light on as many stories like this as possible. During these dark times, we need to remember how great we can all be.

This is a perfect example of that fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pitt Football (@pitt_fb) on Mar 20, 2020 at 6:41pm PDT

That’s also a substantial amount of money. Raising half a million dollars in the war against coronavirus isn’t a joke at all. That’s a gigantic amount of money.

Hopefully, it’ll help us get a vaccine as fast as possible and lead to the return of sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pitt Football (@pitt_fb) on Feb 5, 2020 at 2:14pm PST

Major props to everybody involved here. Hopefully, more and more people continue to step up.