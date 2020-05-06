Politics

Protests Turn Nasty: Demonstrators Call For Fauci, Bill Gates To Be Jailed, Compare Them To Nazis

REUTERS/Kyle Grillot/JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Justin Caruso Contributor
Anti-lockdown protests around the country are taking an increasingly hostile tone, with some demonstrators calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates to be jailed, and some even using swastikas on signs to compare them to Nazis.

“Imprison Gates Fauci and Newsom For Crimes against HUMANITY,” one woman’s sign read during a rally in California Friday, with swastikas around Gates’ name.

People gather near Huntington Beach Pier to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order to temporarily close state and local beaches in Orange County, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Huntington Beach, California, U.S., May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

“This is not Nazi Germany! No testing, No tracing, No tracking, No spying, No snitching, No mask, Liberty Not Tyranny,” another woman’s sign read.

REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

“DEMOCRATS are doing everything to DESTROY TRUMP!! the ECONOMY and YOU are just COLLATERAL DAMAGE,” another sign read.

REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

During a rally in Boston, Massachusetts Monday, there were more anti-Gates and anti-Fauci signs too.

“Arrest Bill Gates!” one woman’s sign read.

Protesters rally, to demand an end to the state wide ‘stay at home advisory’ and the new law enforcing everyone to wear a mask in public, outside the Massachusetts State House in Boston, Massachusetts on May 4, 2020. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

“Lock Up Fauci Gates For Crimes Against Humanity,” one man’s sign read.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

“Dr. Fauci are you are criminal,” one man’s sign said.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Inflammatory signs have been present nationwide. In Michigan, one of the first demonstrations that got significant attention, one woman held a sign reading “Heil Witmer” with a swastika-esque symbol on it.

People protest against excessive quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on April 15, 2020. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

In another Michigan protest on April 30th, a man held a sign reading “Bill Gates is EVIL.”

Demonstrators take part in an “American Patriot Rally,” organized on April 30, 2020, by Michigan United for Liberty on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, demanding the reopening of businesses. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

“wHitler Driven by POWER NOT Data,” one Michigan woman’s sign read.

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Another man had a sign appearing to portray Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer with a swastika and Hitler mustache.

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Over the last month, there have been many demonstrations all across the country in defiance of lockdown orders. (RELATED: ‘Fire Fauci!’ — Anti-Lockdown Protesters Erupt At Texas State Capitol)

President Donald Trump showed support to armed Michigan protesters last week, calling them “very good people.”

“The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry,” Trump said in a tweet.

“They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.”