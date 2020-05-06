Drew Lock Says The ‘Pressure’ He Puts On Himself ‘Outweighs’ Expectations From The Media

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock sounds very confident going into the 2020 season.

Lock spoke with Troy Renck about his thoughts on the upcoming season and the young passer said the "pressure" he puts on himself "outweighs" the expectations from the media and outside sources.

You can watch his full comments below.

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a big fan of Drew Lock. I’ve been a fan of his ever since he was at Missouri.

I love his arm and his attitude. He might have slipped to the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, but I firmly believe the Broncos found themselves a concrete starter.

Now, the Broncos added Melvin Gordon and loaded up for the 2020 campaign. Obviously, the expectations surrounding the team are high and Lock is ready to embrace the challenge.

Again, that’s the kind of attitude I want to see out of my starter. The young man just has that “it factor” you look for in a quarterback.

With Melvin Gordon helping to take pressure off of him and open up the passing game, I think Lock is in for a big year with the Broncos. I’m excited to see what he does.