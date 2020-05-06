Editorial

REPORT: NFL Will Issue Full Refunds Or Credits For Any Canceled Games

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars

(Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

NFL teams won’t leave fans hanging out to dry if games are canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Darren Rovell, the league has informed teams that they must offer full refunds or credits for any games that might not happen because of the crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As Rovell pointed out, it’s smart to make this decision at the league level instead of letting individual teams do it. You never know when one owner will do something stupid.

This is a really smart move by the NFL. There’s been a lot of talk about what teams will do with tickets during the crisis.

Some fans have already sued MLB teams over refunds, and it would appear like the NFL is intent on making sure they avoid that PR nightmare.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins) on

While refunding tickets might not be fun for all parties involved, it’s the correct decision to make. The last thing the NFL needs is upset fans.

NFL fans are the most loyal in the world of pro sports, and it looks like Roger Goodell will make sure they’re taken care of during the crisis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins) on

While I don’t usually give Goodell props, I think he deserves it here.