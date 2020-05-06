REPORT: NFL Will Issue Full Refunds Or Credits For Any Canceled Games

NFL teams won’t leave fans hanging out to dry if games are canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Darren Rovell, the league has informed teams that they must offer full refunds or credits for any games that might not happen because of the crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As Rovell pointed out, it’s smart to make this decision at the league level instead of letting individual teams do it. You never know when one owner will do something stupid.

The NFL, ahead of its schedule release Thursday, has advised teams that they must offer fans both full refund or credit if games they pay for are played without fans. You have to do this at the league level and not leave it up to bad actors. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 5, 2020

This is a really smart move by the NFL. There’s been a lot of talk about what teams will do with tickets during the crisis.

Some fans have already sued MLB teams over refunds, and it would appear like the NFL is intent on making sure they avoid that PR nightmare.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins) on Mar 26, 2020 at 8:28am PDT

While refunding tickets might not be fun for all parties involved, it’s the correct decision to make. The last thing the NFL needs is upset fans.

NFL fans are the most loyal in the world of pro sports, and it looks like Roger Goodell will make sure they’re taken care of during the crisis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins) on Mar 13, 2020 at 9:45am PDT

While I don’t usually give Goodell props, I think he deserves it here.