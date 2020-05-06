REPORT: Philadelphia Eagles Will Likely Design Specific Packages For Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles will apparently design specific packages for rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles stunned the football world when they selected Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft and people want to know how he’s going to be used with Carson Wentz entrenched as the team’s starter.

According to Charley Casserly, the Eagles will find specific packages to get Hurts onto the field. You can watch him break down the situation below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How I expect the @Eagles to use Jalen Hurts this season. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Z2sZxpQIPC — Charley Casserly (@CharleyCasserly) May 5, 2020

I can’t even begin to tell you all how much I hate this entire situation with the Eagles. Using Hurts in minor and specific packages is such a waste.

Casserly compared him to Lamar Jackson as a rookie. Do you know what Jackson eventually did? Became the starting quarterback and pushed Joe Flacco out of town.

Does anybody believe that’s going to happen with Hurts and Wentz? The answer is “no.”

Hurts was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the past decade of college football and now he is thrusted into a bad situation with the Eagles.

It’s too bad he didn’t go just about anywhere else because this has disaster written all over.

I hope I’m wrong, but I worry that I’m going to turn out to be 100% correct.