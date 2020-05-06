Roughly $4.8 Billion In NFL Ticket Sales Is At Risk During The Coronavirus Pandemic

A ton of money is hanging in the balance as we wait for a decision to be made on the NFL season happening.

According to TicketIQ, roughly $4.8 billion in secondary market ticket sales is hanging in the balance at the moment.

It’s believed the NFL season will continue as scheduled amid the ongoing pandemic, but it’s a very fluid situation.

My friends, that sure is a hell of a lot of money. Nearly $4.8 billion in ticket sales is on the line. It’s crazy to think so much money is at risk.

As we already know, the NFL will require complete refunds or credits to ticket holders from teams if the season is called off or games are canceled.

Obviously, that’ll completely decimate the secondary ticket market.

It’s hard to even imagine how much money is on the line here. We’re not talking about a few hundred million.

We’re talking about several billions of dollars that’ll go up in smoke if the games are called off!

Luckily, it looks like the season is going to happen. Will it happen like an ordinary season? That remains to be seen, but I’m trying my best to be optimistic.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them!