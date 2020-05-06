The US Space Force Released Its First Recruitment Video And It’s Out Of This World

The U.S. Space Force released its first official recruitment video Wednesday, the initiative’s first pitch to the American public since President Donald Trump founded it in February 2019.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have said the Space Force is necessary to expand U.S. dominance in the 21st Century, where we face new threats on new battlegrounds. The purpose of Space Force is not to garrison combat soldiers in space, but to organize and coordinate the U.S. military's space-based assets, such as satellites.

“Space is the world’s new war-fighting domain,” Trump said Friday during a signing ceremony. “Among grave threats to our national security, American superiority in space is absolutely vital. And we’re leading, but we’re not leading by enough, and very shortly we’ll be leading by a lot.”

The ad encourages Americans to "imagine what will be imagined," and "plan for what's possible while it's still impossible."

“Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet,” the ad concludes.