Trump Changes Course, Now Says White House Coronavirus Task Force Will Continue ‘Indefinitely’

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that the White House coronavirus task force would continue working “indefinitely” on the government’s pandemic response.

“The White House CoronaVirus Task Force, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, has done a fantastic job of bringing together vast highly complex resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future,” Trump wrote. “Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on safety and opening up our country again.”

The president conceded the White House could “add or subtract people” from active task force duties and the force will be “very focused on vaccines and therapeutics.”

The White House CoronaVirus Task Force, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, has done a fantastic job of bringing together vast highly complex resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future. Ventilators, which were few & in bad shape, are now being…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020

….produced in the thousands, and we have many to spare. We are helping other countries which are desperate for them. Likewise, after having been left little, we are now doing more testing than all other countries combined, and with superior tests. Face masks & shields,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020

….gloves, gowns etc. are now plentiful. The last four Governors teleconference calls have been conclusively strong. Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people …. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020

….to it, as appropriate. The Task Force will also be very focused on Vaccines & Therapeutics. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020

Trump’s latest statement marked a slight shift from comments he made Tuesday in Arizona. Trump told reporters then that Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci, the top two medical experts on the task force, would continue in their current positions even after the task force is disbanded. (RELATED: White House Bars Coronavirus Task Force Members From Testifying To Congress In May)

Vice President Mike Pence also signaled to reporters at an off-camera briefing earlier Tuesday that the White House is discussing winding down the day-to-day obligations of task force members by June.

Both Pence and Trump have emphasized in recent days the need to move into Phase 2 of the coronavirus response, namely the reopening of state and local economies in a manner that coincides with public health data. The White House has issued guidelines, approved by Birx, Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, to guide states through the reopening process and help them expand their testing capacities.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for clarification Wednesday morning.