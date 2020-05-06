University Of Tennessee Intends On Being Open In The Fall, Will The Volunteers Play Football?

The University of Tennessee intends on having students back in the fall.

University chancellor Donde Plowman released a Twitter video Wednesday and told people the plan is to bring students back to campus as safely as possible during the coronavirus crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch her full comments below.

Chancellor Plowman announced that UT plans to bring students back to campus this fall. The health and safety of our students and employees are our first priority, and we will continue to rely on health professionals & data to guide decisions. https://t.co/BNYPbSEEeK pic.twitter.com/yTPHj8SW5i — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) May 6, 2020

Well, add it to the list, folks. Tennessee is the latest major university with a big time college football team opening up in the fall.

At this rate, the SEC is leading the charge in the return of college football. It looks like the conference is going all in, and I completely support them.

With every major university that brings back students in the fall, we get one step closer to getting football back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football) on Mar 27, 2020 at 5:52pm PDT

Tennessee might not have been great on the gridiron over the past several years, but they’re still an SEC program.

When a team like that is opening up during the pandemic, then it’s a great sign for the fate of America’s favorite sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football) on Mar 20, 2020 at 9:11am PDT

While I will cheer against the SEC on the field, I support these schools planning on being open in the fall. Let’s hope more schools follow!