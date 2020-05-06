‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Trailer Promises Plenty Of Blood And Violence

The full trailer for “Yellowstone” season three was released Wednesday.

As you all know, I’ve been incredibly excited for the third season of the hit Paramount Network show, and the trailer didn’t disappoint at all. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Will Start June 21, Paramount Network Releases Special Sneak Peek)

My expectations are officially through the roof! Give it a watch below!

The official season 3 trailer is here!

New threats. New faces. New season. June 21, 2020. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/Fpam19hggh — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) May 6, 2020

Who is ready to run through a damn barrier right now? Who is ready to watch the Duttons just obliterate their enemies?

My hand is as high as it can get right now. Let’s get ready to roll!

If you’re not excited for the third season of “Yellowstone,” then please never talk to me again and delete my number from your phone if you have it.

From here on out, if you’re not riding with the Duttons, then you’re not riding with me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Apr 24, 2020 at 10:08am PDT

It honestly looks like John, Kayce and Rip will be back at war with the whole world again. Has Jamie worked his way back into his father’s good graces? It looks like he might have.

At the very least, he’s getting another shot. All I know for sure is that the new trailer was nothing but pure adrenaline from start to finish.

I can’t wait to see what we get from the Duttons and the rest of the crew in season three!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Apr 28, 2020 at 3:11pm PDT

Sound off in the commits with your thoughts on the trailer, and make sure to tune in June 21!