$60 Million Sex Tape Lawsuit Against Kevin Hart Dismissed Again

A $60 million lawsuit against Kevin Hart has been dismissed for the second time.

Montia Sabbag filed the lawsuit after a 2017 sex tape with Hart leaked, according to a report published Thursday by Page Six. The lawsuit was dismissed again due to being filed in the wrong venue.

In the recent lawsuit, Sabbag claimed that the actor knew his friend had put cameras in the hotel room where the two had sex. In a lawsuit brought against Hart last year, however, she did not. (RELATED: Kevin Hart’s Wife Gets Emotional About His Cheating In Teaser For Upcoming Netflix Series)

Sabbag will be able to refile the lawsuit in the correct venue, Page Six reported.

Hart denied knowing the cameras were in the hotel room, but did issue an apology to his wife and kids on Instagram when the tape leaked in 2017.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that I should make smart decisions,” Hart said. “And recently, I didn’t. You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did.

“And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who I’ve talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids,” he added. “But I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.”