Only 7 Of 105 ACC Football Players In The Transfer Portal Have Gone To Another Power 5 Team

One absurd stat about the NCAA transfer portal paints a dark picture for football players looking for new programs.

According to Peter Burns, the Athletic pointed out in a piece about transferring from Bruce Feldman that just seven of 105 players transferring in the ACC have landed on another Power 5 roster. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pretty amazing stat here in @BruceFeldmanCFB‘s latest piece in the @TheAthleticCFB. Out of 105 ACC Football players that entered the transfer portal…only 10 of them landed scholarships at the FBS level….7 of them at the Power 5. https://t.co/tNlhHrCYni — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) April 30, 2020

One of the big criticisms of the NCAA transfer portal is that athletes don’t often end up in better situations.

Judging from the stat above, that would certainly seem to be the case for players looking to bounce out of the ACC.

If you’re at a Power 5 program and not seeing the field, the odds of another Power 5 team snatching you up aren’t high.

It’s a risky proposition and college football teams aren’t huge on risks. They like to minimize the unknown.

If I was advising players (other than grad transfers), I’d encourage people to stay where they are. More times than not. It’s the best option on the table.

Think and look before you jump. Once you’re in the air, it’s too late.