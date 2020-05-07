Former ‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Past Addiction To Valium

Former “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe admitted she was once addicted to valium.

The reality show star opened up about her past depression during her new YouTube show “9 To Wine With Kaitlyn Bristowe.” Bristowe revealed she suffered from depression after moving to Germany to live with a boyfriend.

“When I say I lost myself, that is an understatement,” Bristowe siad. “I think I had out-of-body experiences in Germany where I was a child and I was screaming and kicking on the floor, bawling my eyes out. It was like I was looking down at myself, going, ‘Why are you behaving this way? This is not who you are. Get up off the floor,’ and I couldn’t. I was just a shell of myself.”

After the boyfriend broke up with her, Bristowe moved back in with her parents in Canada where she was prescribed valium. (RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe Defends ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown’s Decision To Be Open About Her Sex Life)

“I’m a big believer in medication, always up to your doctor and you, but I believe in it. Valium I had never known really what that was or what that would do to me,” Bristowe continued. “It made me numb. I didn’t feel anything. I got to sleep. I got to not feel my feelings.”

The former “Bachelorette” star was down to 93 pounds when her family began to notice. Eventually Bristowe claimed she wanted to feel feelings again and moved to Vancouver and got a job.

Bristowe eventually was cast as the “Bachelorette” where she dated Shawn Booth for three years before calling it quits. Bristowe currently lives in Nashville with her boyfriend and former “Bachelorette” contestant Jason Tartick.