Big 12 Football Media Days Go Virtual During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Big 12 will have football media days virtually during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Chuck Carlton, the Big 12 canned the event scheduled to take place in Arlington, Texas, and switched it so it would happen virtually. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Big 12 is the first Power 5 conference to make the call. Several smaller FBS conferences have already made the decision to have virtual media days.

Big 12 football media days are the latest cancellation of the coronavirus. Conf. coaches and ADs decide to go virtual at a meeting today. Was scheduled for July 20-21 at AT&T Stadium. — Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) May 6, 2020

Well, there goes the first domino in the Power 5 to not have in-person media days for the upcoming football season.

I’d be very surprised if any of the major conferences hold media days with people attending. There’s just no point in taking unnecessary risks.

I’m pretty confident we can have reporters ask questions virtually.

Right now, we have to make smart decisions. We have to make decisions that give us the best shot at playing football in 2020.

I speak for all fans when I say that we’re more than okay with virtual media days if it means we’re a step closer to getting games in the fall.

While it’s not great, it’s the right call. Don’t be surprised when more and more conferences do the same during the coronavirus pandemic.