Blake Shelton Surprises Mother And Daughter Nurses With Song Dedicated To Their Fight With Coronavirus

Blake Shelton surprised mother and daughter nurses with a song dedicated to their fight against the coronavirus.

"Everything about this disease, I mean, you guys are out there on the front lines fighting it, and now you're a survivor of it," the 43-year-old country singer shared during his appearance on the "Today" show Thursday.

"And you've got each other, and that's really what this is all about," he added, noting the relationship between the mother, Bridgette Robinson, and her daughter, Sylvia Johnson, from New Orleans.

WATCH:

.@blakeshelton helped deliver a sweet surprise to mother-and-daughter nurses fighting coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/kxPUgSQeCT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 7, 2020

Shelton continued, explaining that “the whole time I heard you guys talking, and you keep throwing it back to God, and I love hearing you say that.”

“I want to dedicate this song from me to you guys as nurses, and being there on the front lines, and I think this song really speaks to your relationship with each other if you ask me,” the “Nobody But You” hitmaker explained, before breaking in to a rendition of his hit song, “God Gave Me You.”

The minute he started singing Bridgette, a nursing assistant, who spent weeks on a ventilator fighting for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19, broke into tears.

The whole time she was fighting, her daughter, Sylvia, remained at the same hospital as a nurse fighting on the frontlines of the pandemic.