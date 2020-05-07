Charles Barkley Doesn’t Think His Relationship With Michael Jordan Will Get Better Anytime Soon

Charles Barkley doesn’t think he’ll fix his relationship with Michael Jordan anytime soon.

The two men used to be close friends and played on the Dream Team together. However, their friendship soured after Barkley criticized the six-time champion’s skills as an NBA executive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Barkley said the following about his relationship with Jordan and their falling out during an interview with Waddle and Silvy Show on ESPN 1000 in Chicago, according to ESPN.com:

The guy was like a brother to me for, shoot, 20-something years. At least 20-something years. And I do, I feel sadness. But to me he’s still the greatest basketball player ever. I wish him nothing but the best. But, there’s nothing I can do about it, brother…He got my number. He can call me.

It’s really a shame Barkley and the Chicago Bulls legend aren’t good buddies to this day. Think about all the content that it would provide.

It’s also just simply stupid that they don’t get along. Here’s the deal: Barkley said Jordan was a bad executive because he’s surrounded by ‘yes’ men.

Whether or not that’s true, Jordan was a great player and a bad executive. Those are the facts. You can accept them or not but that’s the truth.

The Hornets (previously the Bobcats) have never contended for anything under him.

You always want to see legends get along, but it sounds like Jordan has zero interest in making up with his former rival and Olympic teammate.

It’s truly a damn shame because they’re two of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball.