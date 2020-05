CNN Legal Analyst Decries ‘Astonishing Assault On The Rule Of Law’ After Flynn Charges Dropped

CNN legal and national security analyst Susan Hennessey called the Department of Justice’s decision to drop the charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn an “astonishing assault on the rule of law.”

“This moment represents the full collapse of an apolitical Justice Department,” Hennessey wrote Thursday. “An astonishing assault on the rule of law and in a functional DOJ it would prompt mass resignation.”

This moment represents the full collapse of an apolitical Justice Department. An astonishing assault on the rule of law and in a functional DOJ it would prompt mass resignation. https://t.co/SBa8Ubl5NN — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) May 7, 2020

“When FBI agents came to the White House on January 24, 2017, I did not lie to them. I believed I was honest with them to the best of my recollection at the time,” Flynn said.