WATCH: Texas Salon Owner Walks Out Of Jail And Immediately Bursts Into Tears Of Joy

Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther burst into tears of joy after being freed from jail on Thursday thanks to an order from the Supreme Court of Texas.

Walking out to speak with the press after the state’s highest court ordered her release, Luther showed visible emotion when greeted by a supportive crowd chanting “Shelley’s free!”

Shelley Luther just walked out jail and broke down in tears: pic.twitter.com/LTuyPIuFJf — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 7, 2020

“Thank you guys so much,” she said. “I’m a little overwhelmed, and I don’t want to scare the kids. I’m OK, but I just want to thank all of you who I just barely met, and now you’re all my friends. You mean so much to me and this would have been nothing without you. Thank you so so much and I’ll have more to say when I can gather myself but I’m a little overwhelmed.”

The Salon A La Mode owner was jailed Tuesday for seven days after refusing District Judge Eric Moye’s request to apologize and admit that her insistence on keeping her business open was “selfish.” (RELATED: Conservatives On Social Media Rally Behind Business Owner Jailed For Refusing To Close Her Salon)

Luther had opened her business last Friday in spite of a state order banning all “non-essential” businesses, and had refused several court orders to comply. Addressing Moye on Monday before being jailed, Luther insisted that “feeding my kids is not selfish.”

“I have hairstylists that are going hungry because they would rather feed their kids,” she said. “So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision. But I am not going to shut the salon.”

Luther’s supporters included Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who modified his original lockdown executive orders to decriminalize noncompliance from business owners.