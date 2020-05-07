Blake Lively Will Star In The New Netflix Movie ‘Dark Days At The Magna Carta’

Blake Lively’s new Netflix movie “Dark Days at the Magna Carta” sounds like it’s going to be awesome.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the plot of the upcoming film from Lively and Shawn Levy:

Details are being kept deep in the vault, but the effort is described as a character-driven thriller set against a catastrophic event and centers on a woman going to extreme lengths to survive and save her family. Paisley began conceptualizing the story late last year, but the ideas crystallized as the pandemic began to take hold in the U.S. While the story is not related to a contagion, a world-altering event is a key foil and themes of isolation and strength of family emerge.

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of Blake Lively. I think she’s a generational talent and an absolute star in the acting game. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Not only is she a star in the acting game, she’s one of the OG smokes of my generation. Ever since she blew up on “Gossip Girl,” she’s been one of the best women in all of Hollywood.

Now, she’s going to star in a post-apocalyptic thriller for Netflix. What more could you ever want as a fan? It sounds like it’s going to be awesome.

We all know Netflix just makes bangers. That’s a fact. There’s no debate about that. The streaming giant makes outstanding shows and movies, and now it’s teaming up with Lively.

How could you not be excited for this?

Stay frosty, Blake! I can’t wait to watch her character run around a post-apocalyptic world taking business. She’s had a hell of a career so far, and I have no doubt “Dark Days at the Magna Carta” will be the latest hit.