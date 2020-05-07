Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal: ‘Enormous Suffering’ Gives ‘Leverage’ To Push Socialist Agenda

Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal said that “enormous suffering” that has occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic can be used as “leverage” to push a left-wing political agenda.

The co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus told Vox that the current crisis requires “boldness” from lawmakers looking to provide relief to the tens of millions of Americans who have had their lives upended by the virus. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

“For me, the leverage is that there is enormous suffering, and if we do not respond with the boldness and the scale that this crisis demands, then that suffering will continue,” Jayapal said. “I think it’s important for us to not allow ourselves to be pulled into a place where we don’t define the agenda, given that we are the ones that seem to be put in the position of really defining what the solution is going to land on.”

Rep. Jayapal reveals Democrats’ true intentions. Downright repulsive: “For me, the leverage is that there is enormous suffering”https://t.co/9bxgmoA24h pic.twitter.com/YKi3oIQ1oc — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) May 7, 2020

The comments from Jayapal were proceeded in Vox’s story by comments from Democratic Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz, who claimed his party would never use human suffering as leverage. (RELATED: Poll: Two-Thirds Of Americans Doubt Coronavirus Death Tolls)

“Democrats have had to step into the breach to minimize suffering. There are a lot of keyboard pundits who view this as a forfeiture of leverage. And I understand what they’re saying,” Schatz said. “But we have to be very clear: They’re talking about using suffering as leverage. That is what the Republicans do, not what we do.”

Jayapal has proposed cancelling rent, and introduced a bill alongside Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib to provide monthly payments to all American adults.