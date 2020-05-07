Detroit Lions Coach Matt Patricia Says He Plays The Ukulele While Stuck At Home

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is apparently a big fan of playing the ukulele.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Patricia has been killing time by playing the instrument while isolating at his house from coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I may call them songs. You would call them noise. So we’ll probably just leave it at that,” Patricia explained during a Tuesday call with the media.

This is why the Detroit Lions are a joke. Nick Saban is out here running Alabama like a military camp, Bill Belichick runs the Patriots like a college program, Russell Wilson puts in preparation like a war is on the horizon and Matt Patricia is busy playing the ukulele.

I mean, how the hell is this guy our head coach? The last guy I want to be in a foxhole with when bullets start flying is a guy who jams out on a ukulele.

Playing the guitar? I’m all in on that. Nothing gets me going like a little “Country Roads,” but you can’t be a football coach and jam out on a ukulele.

Patricia has to go. I’ve never felt more confident about that than I do right now. He has to go. We can’t have this kind of softness in our locker room.

I’ve got nothing against people who enjoy music and might play the ukulele. I just don’t want my football coach doing it.

This is the NFL. It’s not a vacation in Hawaii. Respect the pandemic, Patricia!

Get rid of him, and get rid of him ASAP. Let Matthew Stafford just coach the damn team. Hell, let me coach the team. At least then we’d get some George Strait.