Will Ed Harris Return As The Man In Black In ‘Westworld’ Season 4?

Will Ed Harris be returning for season four of “Westworld” on HBO?

This seems to be the question lots of fans are asking after season three wrapped up this past Sunday night. Following the credits, William had his throat slit by a host version of the Man in Black. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I took this as a sign Ed Harris was done with the show. That upset me because William/the Man in Black has been my favorite part, especially in season one.

Well, I might have been very wrong. Someone pointed out to me that Harris wasn’t too pleased with the direction of his character.

He told Vulture back in April about the season three script, “You do what you gotta do. I mean, I signed on to play the Man in Black. I didn’t sign on to play the Man in White. So it wasn’t the most joyous season for me, I gotta say.”

That would seem to be a pretty good indication he didn’t want to continue the arc he was on.

It would seem like the writers are giving Ed Harris his wish of going back to just being the MiB, and now he’ll be with the Hale version of Dolores.

After Sunday night, I thought Harris was 100% out. Now that I’ve taken a deeper look at the evidence, I actually think there’s a great chance he’ll be back in season four as the Man in Black.

If we go back to the vibes we got in season one, then we’re in for a fun time because the MiB was awesome in season one.

Let’s hope that’s what happens. The show just won’t be the same without Harris!