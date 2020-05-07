Ed Henry Says Documents Richard Grenell Just Delivered To William Barr May Have Adam Schiff ‘Even More Panicked Right Now’

Fox News anchor Ed Henry speculated that Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff “may be even more panicked” over the fact that acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell was spotted personally delivering a satchel full of documents to Attorney General William Barr on Thursday.

On the same day that the House Intelligence Committee released more than 50 interview transcripts from its investigation into Russia collusion that Schiff was already “in panic mode” over, Henry told Fox News host Tucker Carlson at the start of Thursday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that “even more” could be revealed tomorrow.

WATCH:

“But breaking tonight, Schiff may be even more panicked right now because I am hearing from two sources familiar with this that as early as tomorrow, Rick Grenell, the acting Director of National Intelligence, is going to reveal even more documents shedding light on the Russia probe of President Trump and how Schiff and other investigators knew for a long time there was no collusion even though they kept saying they had direct evidence there was,” Henry said.

“What’s also new tonight, Fox is learning there is a second set of documents that Rick Grenell, who now has the job Clapper had, brought to the Attorney General William Barr today in a satchel,” Henry said as Fox News producers played a clip of Grenell presumably delivering the satchel. (RELATED: Mark Levin: Adam Schiff Is Like A Modern Day ‘Admiral Yamamoto,’ Just ‘Awakened A Sleeping Giant’)

He added that the public “may learn the contents” tomorrow.