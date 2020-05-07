EXCLUSIVE: Trump 2020 Spox Says There’s One Big Problem With Joe Biden’s Latest Campaign Move

Erin Perrine, the principal deputy communications director for the Trump-Pence 2020 campaign, sat down for an exclusive interview with Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc.

Perrine touched on the campaign’s efforts to adjust to a totally digital effort under the coronavirus pandemic, the new ways they are activating millions of campaign volunteers, and some of the new coalitions the campaign has built to reach key demographics ahead of the general election in November. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘CDC Leadership Never Cleared’ — White House Task Force Rejects AP Report On Shelved Reopening Guidance)

Perrine also gave a scorched earth take on the latest potentially-fudged campaign numbers from Vice President Joe Biden and his decades long relationship with working “hand-in-glove” with the Communist Party of China. Finally, she cleared the air on the reporting surrounding the “Make America Great Again” coronavirus face masks we’ve seen the media running with in recent days.

WATCH:

To keep up with all of the latest coronavirus statistics across the country, check out our interactive and updated map.

There have been 397,754 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12,956 deaths in the U.S. as of Wednesday, April 8, at 8:17 a.m., according to The New York Times’s roundup of state and local health agencies, hospitals and CDC data.

EXCLUSIVE: Financial Expert Breaks Down Everything You Need To Know About The Infrastructure Bill In The Next Coronavirus Stimulus