EXCLUSIVE: Pastor Darrell Scott Explains Trump’s Growing Support In The African American Community

Pastor Darrell Scott, co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, sat down with the Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc for an exclusive interview.

Scott explained why now was the perfect time to write his new book, “Nothing to Lose: Unlikely Allies in the Struggle for a Better Black America,” which details his experience of meeting President Donald Trump and gradually becoming a supporter during the 2016 campaign.

Scott also touched on the work Black Voices for Trump is doing to activate voters heading into the general election in November. He particularly stressed the work the Trump administration has done to lower black unemployment to historic lows prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and how he thinks the economy is primed for a quick rebound after all of the social distancing limitations are lifted. Finally, Scott talked about how coronavirus has been an especially difficult challenge for religious groups to handle and how his church in Cleveland is dealing with virus. (RELATED: Justice Department Becomes Involved In Virginia Church’s Religious Freedom Lawsuit Against Gov. Ralph Northam)

WATCH:

Trump only won 8 percent of the African-American vote in 2016, but polling compiled this spring on behalf of the campaign suggests that support has more than doubled.

EXCLUSIVE: Financial Expert Breaks Down Everything You Need To Know About The Infrastructure Bill In The Next Coronavirus Stimulus