Melania Trump Sends ‘National Day Of Prayer’ Message, Asking All Americans To Pray Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

First lady Melania Trump shared a video Thursday for the National Day of Prayer, asking all Americans to pray for those fighting coronavirus.

“All through history, Americans have unified in challenging moments and in our greatest times of need, we always turn to prayer,” Melania said. “Today, I want to ask all of you to unite and pray to protect and give strength to those who are serving on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, and to comfort those who have lost loved ones.”

WATCH:

As Americans of all faith turn to prayer, this #NationalDayofPrayer reminds us of the grace of God & the importance of faith, family & loved ones in our daily lives. pic.twitter.com/i2F89pmQmA — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 7, 2020

“Our dear citizens, through prayer and faith, we will get through this together. I am so proud of the way all of you have responded to this crisis,” Trump continued. “When we reach out to our Lord, let us remember, ‘I can do everything through him, who gives me strength. God bless you all, and God bless the United States of America.”

The first lady has released many videos during the coronavirus pandemic, praising health care workers and encouraging Americans to wear masks. (RELATED: Melania Donates 150 Boxed Lunches To Patients And Staff At Children’s Hospital)

Thursday marks the second anniversary of the first lady’s Be Best campaign. She reflected on her work and the project’s progress to the Daily Caller.