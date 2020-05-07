Poll: 2 In 3 Americans Support Giving Coronavirus Relief Funds To Local News Organizations

About two in three Americans support allocating coronavirus relief funds to local news organizations, according to a Thursday poll from Gallup.

The poll found that 65% of adults from the survey would back giving relief funds to local organizations. Thirty-four percent disagreed, according to the poll.

Fewer Americans are concerned that local publications will be affected economically by the virus. Gallup found that around 49% of people surveyed are “very” or “moderately” worried that local news organizations will be affected.

This poll comes on the heels of 126 House members signing a bipartisan letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy regarding funds fo local broadcasters and news organizations. (RELATED: Political TV Ads Not Going Anywhere — Because They Work)

The letter, sent April 29, recommended that more of these businesses be allowed to qualify for the Small Business Administration loans which fall under the Paycheck Protection Program.