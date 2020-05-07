‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint And Girlfriend Georgia Groome Welcome Baby Girl

“Harry Potter” star Rupert Grint and girlfriend actress Georgia Groome have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the of their baby girl,” a rep for the 31-year-old actor and the 28-year-old actress confirmed to E! News in a piece published Thursday.(RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time,” the rep added. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

#HarryPotter‘s Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome have welcomed their first child! https://t.co/Z6GKG5u5T1 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) May 7, 2020

It all comes after the couple confirmed reports in April that they were expecting their first child together as Groome was spotted rocking a baby bump while out running errands in London.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” a rep for the couple shared at the time.

The actor, best known for his role as Ron Weasley in the hit “Harry Potter” films based of the books by J.K. Rowling, and the “Double Date” actress have been romantically linked together for nearly a decade, dating off and on during that time.

Then last year speculation began to fly that the two were married after Groome was spotted wearing a gold band on her ring finger.

Clearly, congratulations are in order!