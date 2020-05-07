Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Would Have Dominated His Era Of The NBA

Legendary NBA guard Isiah Thomas thinks Kevin Durant and LeBron James would have destroyed the league back in the day.

With "The Last Dance" airing on ESPN, people seem interested in debating whether or not modern stars could have dominated the era of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

The former Pistons star said Wednesday during an appearance on “Speak for Yourself” that guys like LeBron James and Kevin Durant would have wrecked the NBA during his era. You can listen to him break it down below.

.@IsiahThomas tells us why he believes LeBron and Kevin Durant would’ve dominated his era “I’ve never seen two players like a Durant and LeBron James ever in our NBA with the size and the skill set that they both possess.” pic.twitter.com/P4jnlUCFj3 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) May 6, 2020

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: LeBron James would be unstoppable in the NBA 30 years ago. He could have gone off for 50 on any given night.

This is the dumbest debate in sports. Look, I respect Michael Jordan as a player. He’s probably the second greatest player ever. He won six rings.

LeBron James would have averaged 50 a game in the Michael Jordan era of the NBA. He’s 6’9″ and 260 pounds. *LEBRON HATERS SCREAM IT WAS MORE PHYSICAL* Michael Jordan: 6’6″, 195

Dennis Rodman: 6’7″, 210

Scottie Pippen: 6’8″, 210 LeBron James would physically brutalize them. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 27, 2020

However, the idea the Los Angeles Lakers star wouldn’t have smoked the league back during the days of Thomas and Jordan is laughable.

Nobody can match up with LeBron James in 2020! How the hell would the defenses of 1990 stopped him?

We need to stop this debate forever because it’s so damn dumb. LeBron James could score 50 in a half against the defense played three decades ago.

Give me a break. Stop with the delusion.