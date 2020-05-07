Jennifer Aniston Wins Day With One Simple Photo About Her Thoughts During Pandemic

Jennifer Aniston hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a photo of her basically telling COVID-19 that it could “kindly F**k off.”

The 51-year-old actress didn’t hold back her thoughts as she posted a picture on Instagram showing her rocking a grey tank top with orange pants while flipping someone the bird.(RELATED: PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston Rocks Paris In Leather Outfit)

She didn’t explain much about the post and simply captioned it, “Dear Covid…⁣You can kindly F@!k off now thank you BYE TBT.” (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Reveals That She Likes To Watch TV In The Nude)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on May 7, 2020 at 11:14am PDT

The snap has since gone viral with close to 2 million likes and counting.

It comes after her last post dated April 21, which features a shot of the whole crew of her hit show “Friends” as she shared the announcement of a “VIP” offer for “Friends” fans as part of the “All In Challenge.”

“We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time,” the “Horrible Bosses” star wrote.

“We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24,” she added. “Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had … and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Apr 21, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

Aniston continued, while explaining “they hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to.”

She then encouraged people to go to the AllInChallenge.com website to enter and donate “whatever you can – $10, $25 – every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen.”

As previously reported, the highly-anticipated “Friends” reunion is happening, but has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and there is no word yet on when it will take place.