Jennifer Garner Sends Letter To Meghan Markle, Prince Harry After Archie’s Birthday Video

Jennifer Garner sent a letter to Megan Markle and Prince Harry thanking them after the release of Archie’s first birthday video.

The letter shared on Instagram thanked the royal couple for choosing to join Garner and Amy Adams’ initiative #SaveWithStories with Archie’s first birthday video. The initiative was started to help kids struggling with schools closing down and features videos of celebrities reading books.

"Dear Meghan and Harry, Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday," Garner wrote in the caption. "We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing have raised the visibility of @savethechildren's work in the US and UK and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both."

“More than anything watching you lovingly talk through the pictures while your clever Archie turns the pages lifts all of us up and reminds us that what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit,” she added. “Thank you for this joyful and meaningful shift in perspective.”

The video of baby Archie “reading” with Markle is so cute. Even if you can’t stand Markle, you have to be able to admit that. Babies make everything cute. Garner started something good with this.